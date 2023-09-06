Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

September is Illinois Wine Month, so it is a great time to be showing off the amazing wines from Massbach Ridge Winery. Tonight, we’re trying the Sunrise Rose. This wine is an estate grown Marechal Foch grape which is where it gets the light ruby color. The aromas include black cherry and raspberry, but it has a taste of fresh strawberries. It is recommended to pair it with pizza and breadsticks. You can get any of our Wine Wednesday wines by visiting Massbach Ridge Winery at 8837 S Massbach Rd, Elizabeth, Il. You can also check them out online at massbachridge.com.

Sponsored By Massbach Ridge Winery