Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Labor Day is coming up this Monday and it is more than just the symbol of the end of summer. Sara Dorner from the Rockford United Labor AFL-CIO is sharing how Illinois is still celebrating and fighting for workers rights. They have 30 labor unions marching in the parade this year from all walks of life. They are also celebrating the growth of labor regionally. Sara says that some local Starbucks workers are unionizing as well as some Amazon workers. She loves seeing workers unite for their rights. You can learn more about Rockford United Labor, AFL-CIO by heading to their website unionhall.aflcio.org/rul

Sponsored By Rockford United Labor, AFL-CIO