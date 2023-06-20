Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

It can be easy for seniors to become socially isolated when it becomes harder to leave the home. That is why Comfort Keepers is throwing a National Day of Joy event! The purpose of the event is to help not just seniors, but young people as well feel socially connected to their community.

Comfort Keepers owner Mark Podemski says that the pandemic made connecting socially harder on everyone which makes this event a great way for everyone to get out and connect with the people in the community.

National Day of Joy will be on June 28 from 2:00pm-4:00pm. It will be held at the Anderson Japanese Gardens, and it is completely free to everyone!

There will be fun activities, music, ice cream, and more. For more information on the event, please call (815) 229-9100.

Comfort Keepers mission is to provide seniors with the highest quality of life. They provide in home care services for seniors who still want to maintain independence.

To learn more about Comfort Keepers and all the work they provide, head to comfortkeepers.com.