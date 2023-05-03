Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Beloit Health System will be hosting their 2nd annual Community Safety Day Event on Saturday May 20. This event is great to help kids learn about all of the hospital departments that keep us safe. The event will be held on the front lawn of the Beloit Memorial Hospital from 1:00pm to 4:00pm. There’s going to be food trucks and a UW Helicopter landing. Beloit Health System will also have the ‘Safety Passport’ and if you visit all of the departments you will be entered to win a family four pack of BHS club seats for a Skycarp game. You really don’t want to miss this awesome event. It will be great for kids of all ages to learn about safety in a fun and exciting way. To learn more about Beloit Health System, head to beloithealthsystem.org.