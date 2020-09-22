Celebrate Vintage Shop Hop at Home on Hayloft

Good Day Stateline
Home on Hayloft is a quaint vintage shop in Rockford, IL. Open once a month, this store has all the fun decor and vintage items you could ever want! Alex came in the studio to show us some of their items and to talk about the Vintage Shop Hop Event. On October 2nd and 3rd, over 400 stores in IL and WI will be open for a fun vintage shopping event. Home on Hayloft is on that list, so make sure you head out there!
You can find a list and a map of all the stores at @VintageShopHopEvent on Facebook. Make sure you follow @homeonhayloft while you’re there!

