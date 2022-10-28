Rockford Ill. (WTVO)—

We’re talking with Beloit Regional Hospice about their 40th anniversary and their 18th annual Doves and Diamonds event happening on November 5th. Our friends at Beloit Health Systems have been serving the stateline area since 1982 and they’re celebrating the year of the Ruby at their Doves and Diamonds event. They’re sharing with us how important serving the community is. They even do memorial quilts to honor those who have passed at their hospice center. This year is the 18th annual Doves and Diamonds gala, and the evening is planned to be very eventful. The gala will include a steak and chicken dinner, a silent auction, a Ruby ring giveaway, and so much more. Doves and Diamonds is on November 5th starting at 5:30 at the Eclipse Center in Beloit WI.

