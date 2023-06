Rockford, Ill (WTVO) —

We’re celebrating Father’s Day early this year with the GDS Dad of the Year, Gerry Collins. Unfortunately, he can’t join us in person, but that doesn’t stop the surprise! We’re surprising him with the news of being named the GDS Dad of the Year via phone call. His daughter, Courtney Collins, is accepting his gifts on her behalf. Courtney says she nominated her father for his immense support when she struggles with her mental health.