Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Rockford has so many people go on to do great things with their lives and the Founders Commission wants to celebrate all that excellence with the DIAMONDS: TOPGUN event. Founders Commission President Nick Povalitis says that this event is really a storytelling experience celebrating exemplary brands and people.

The event will be help on Thursday, June 15, at 7:00 p.m. at Emery Air’s North Hangar. It will include dinner, live entertainment, a keynote presentation, an interactive panel discussion, cash bar, aircraft static displays, and more! The net proceeds from DIAMONDS will benefit the Founders Commission’s DIAMONDS Scholar Youth Scholarship program and the Disabled American Veterans Blackhawk Chapter 29.

It is sure to be an amazing evening with plenty of Rockford and Stateline natives coming home. The keynote speaker is a U.S. Navy TOPGUN instructor and Rockford native named Michael Andrews. Joining him will be Captain Deborah Davis McIvy who is also a Rockford Native. ESPN SportsCenter anchor and Roscoe Native Nicole Briscoe will be emceeing DIAMONDS.

Nick Povalitis encourages everyone to get their tickets today at founderscommission.org/diamonds.

Make sure to also check out our chat with Michael Andrews and Nicole Briscoe below.