Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Wine Wednesday is finally back! We hope you missed it as much as us and we are kicking off our first Wine Wednesday brought to you by Massbach Ridge Winery with two wines. We’re starting off with the St. Pepin light white wine. This wine uses a cold hardy grape and it’s known for its charming aromas and crisp flavors. It has notes of green apple and pairs best with a chicken salad. Next, we have our Ridge Red wine. This wine is a dry red blend with a touch of raspberry in both aroma and flavor. Join us next week for our next Wine Wednesday!