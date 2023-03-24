Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Another Stateline’s Best has come and gone, and we are ready to declare the winner for Stateline’s Best Fish Fry! You all voted, and our winner is Fritz’s Wooden Nickel in Stillman Valley! Timothy Tice, owner of Fritz’s Wooden Nickel is elated that his customers voted so much in support of him for the second time. He of course brought in some of his winning fish to pair with our Air Fry Day snack potato chips.

You can head to Fritz’s Wooden Nickel at 208 N Walnut St, Stillman Valley, Il. You can also check out our Air Fry Day recipe below.

Ingredients

2 medium yellow potatoes

1 tbsp olive oil

Salt to taste

Directions