Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

The first week of the year is all about finding your New Year’s Resolutions and celebrity Peloton instructor Ben Alldis has a new book to help with reading and fitness. Ben was originally involved in the finance world, but he went on a health and fitness discovery and was eventually invited to audition for Peloton. He had no way of knowing at the time how big Peloton was going to be, but he says that he always saw the potential. Ben says that his goal with Peloton is to help people, whether it’s 10 people or 100. This industry has completely transformed his life and he loves getting to help people be the best that they can be. Ben is debuting his first book called ‘Raise the Bar’ and his goal with the book is to give people a tool kit on how to elevate their lives. He believes that wellness is more than just working out and it’s also important to focus on connections with loved ones and doing what makes you happy. You can learn more about Ben and his journey on benalldis.com.