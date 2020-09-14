Census deadline is September 30th! Why you need to fill it out

Our friend Wester Wuori is back to talk about the Census. If you haven’t already done it, make sure you head to mycensus2020.gov to fill it out! Why? Being counted in the census every 10 years is important to determine how many people we have in an area, and what kind of funding we might need as a community. Each person counted for the census earns $1,535 for the community – that’s per person per year!

The deadline to fill out your Census is September 30th! Fill out the 5-min questionnaire at mycensus2020.gov.