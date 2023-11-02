Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

For those who were not born with little to no vision, it can be easy to take everyday tasks like making breakfast for granted. Marketing Coordinator for Center for Sight and Hearing Ben Libman is showing us how different these types of tasks are when you can’t see and he’s also telling us about the Dining in the Dark event happening on November 16. To start things off, him and Michelle blindfold themselves as they attempt to make a bowl of cereal. This activity is just a fraction of the hands-on experiences someone can try at the Dining in the Dark event. The purpose of the event is to provide a unique dining experience to heighten your senses and to raise awareness for people with vision and hearing problems. Dining in the Dark will take place on Thursday, November 16, 2023, at the Radisson Conference Center. There will be hands-on experiences to show how people with little to no vision perform tasks, sign language demonstrations, a delicious dinner, live music, and more. Limited seats are available, and tickets can be purchased for $85/person, or you can reserve a table of 8 for $600. Proceeds benefit the programs offered at Center for Sight and Hearing. To learn more about Dining in the Dark, head to the events page on their website cshni.org.

Sponsored By Center for Sight and Hearing