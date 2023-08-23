Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Dancing with the Stars has announced their second contestant! Charity Lawson will be hitting the dance floor this fall on the new season of Dancing with the Stars. She is the second person to be announced for the season and the whole cast will be announced on September 13 on Good Morning America. Also tonight, Lauryn Hill will be reuniting with The Fugees on tour to celebrate the 25th anniversary of her debut album. Tickets for the tour went on sale this morning and they will be making a stop in Chicago in October. Finally, Rumor Willis shares that her baby’s name actually came from a typo. She said that her boyfriend sent her the name Louetta but meant to say Loretta. Rumor loved the name Louetta and loved that it can be shortened to either Lou or Etta. You can check out these stories and more on our Instagram story at GoodDayStateline.