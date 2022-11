Rockford Ill. (WTVO)—

Kicking things off tonight, Charlie D’Amelio and Mark Ballas have won Dancing with the Stars. The couple won the mirror ball trophy on the season finale which aired on Disney+. Also tonight, Brandy is reprising her role of Cinderella in the new Descendants movie and Kanye is running for president. Check out these stories and more on our Instagram Story at GoodDayStateline.