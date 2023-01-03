Rockford Ill. (WTVO)—

A new year brings along new things, including tv shows! There is a brand-new show on FOX39 called ‘Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test’. The show really pushes celebrities to their limits both mentally and physically. One of the contestants is 5-time Olympic Medalist Nastia Liukin and we’re so excited to be talking to her about her experience on the show and how it compared to training for the Olympics. You can catch the premiere of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test’ tomorrow night at 7pm right here on FOX39.