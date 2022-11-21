Rockford Ill. (WTVO)—

We’re once again checking in on the Rockford Public Library building progress and Ashley Sarver, from Studio GWA is giving us some insight on the project. She tells us how Studio GWA has been working on the Rockford Public Library since 2014 and that they’re excited to see the finished product. We’re also chatting with Bridget Finn from the Rockford Public Library about programs that will be offered at the library including audio and visual studio booths. Bridget also mentions the 815 Shorts festival happening on December 10th.