Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Rockford has a brand-new restaurant called SALT. and you’re going to want to show it to all your friends! General manager Zizi Altamore says that SALT. is trying to bring big city vibes to Rockford. They serve tons of amazing and beautiful food and Zizi tells us that Executive Chef Michael Turley makes homemade pasta every single day. Michael shows Michelle some of their popular menu items such as the lobster tortellini and the mushroom tartine. Beverage director Greg Callahan also taught Michelle how to make one of their fan favorite cocktails Amalfi Sunrise. You can visit SALT. at 6860 Spring Creek Rd, Rockford Il or you can check out their website at saltrockford.com. SALT. is also giving away a bottle of champagne Paul Launois Composition #5 and a $100 gift card for the GDS Holiday Gift Guide. Enter to win on our contest page.

Sponsored By SALT.