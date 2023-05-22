Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

There is a brand-new music competition show on the market and it is called Banded. The show is hosted by Brandon Jenner and has iconic musical judges like Mark Schulman. This show is truly one of a kind with these bands being put to the test week after week in different genres of music. The winner at the end of the season will receive a recording contract and Brandon Jenner believes that they will have a long and successful career in the music industry. Mark and Brandon are so proud of all the bands, and they want you to see them too. You can watch Banded on AXS TV on Saturday nights.