Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

It’s impossible to be bored at the Boone County Fair with all their games, rides, and entertainment. The fair offers free entertainment such as the Rhinestone Roper, the Cincinnati Circus, and the Pork Chop Revue. The Entertainment Pavilion will also have a ton of performances from the talent contests, the Acoustic Millennium Band, Celia’s Dance and Education Center, and more. Michelle is trying her hand at some of the games they have at the fair and she even won a prize! She also had a fun time with the axe throwing. On Sunday, August 13th the Boone County Fair will have an exciting demolition derby. There is still so much fun to be had at the Boone County Fair so make sure to check it out! To see the full schedule of everything happening, please head to boonecountyfair.com.

Sponsored By Boone County Fair