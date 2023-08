Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

It’s important to stay hydrated so why not stay hydrated in a fun new way? This new water bottle has been going viral on Tik Tok and it flavors water with scent. The bottle is called Air Up and the way it works is you put a scented ring on the straw and the scent of the ring makes the water taste like the scent. You can check these bottles out yourself by heading to us.air.up.com. Overtime has also returned to FOX39 and Scott Leber is giving a preview of the show.