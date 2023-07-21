Rockford, Ill, (WTVO)—

There has been so much progress being made at the new Rockford Public Library and Bridget Finn and Anthony Scandroli are giving us an update. Anthony tells us that they are now putting in drywall which is a big step to completion. Although Anthony says that the big wow factor is going to be when they get the ceiling put in. Bridget Finn is so excited about all the work being done and it makes her excited to open. One of Bridget’s favorite things about the library is the parking is going to be underground and people will be able to take an elevator straight up to the main floor of the library. Michelle points out that it will be very useful in the winter months. Bridget is also excited about the drive thru window. At the other Rockford Public Library locations there are book drop off windows, but the new library will allow guests to put a book on hold online and then pick it up at the window. Bridget says this option will be great for on-the-go families. We of course can not wait to see the new Rockford Public Library! To learn more about the Rockford Public Library, please visit rockfordpubliclibrary.org.