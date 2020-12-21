Cheers! Illinois Bank & Trust is getting into the Christmas spirit by giving back

Michelle's uncle presented us with Tenogila last year, the tequila/eggnog mix that's sure to make your spirits bright! He's back again to give us some updates on his sweet business, including a giveaway! Michelle tastes some varieties - we hope Tenogila can hit the shelves soon! Until then, you can try a bottle by filling out their survey at tenogila.com/survey. For more info, visit tenogila.com or follow them on Facebook!