Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Reading is a great activity for all ages and the Cherry Valley Public Library wants to encourage reading this summer with the READtastic Park reading program. The reading program goes from May 30-August 4 which means that you can sign up right now!

All you need to do is record your reading minutes on the Beanstack app and you can get awesome prizes. Some of the prizes include buttons, stickers, food incentives, weekly prizes, and a Grand Prize drawing for a Dino Adventure! The last day to register is Saturday, July 1.

That’s not the only thing going on at the Cherry Valley Public Library this summer, they will also be out and about with their new Book Bike. The Book Bike will be at Baumann Park this summer for their crafternoons and they will be teaming up with Cattle and Cream to do monthly Scoops & Stories.

They’ll also have plenty of outdoor activities with their Patio Programs. It is almost impossible for kids to be bored at the Cherry Valley Public Library this summer so bring them out!

To register for the reading program and to see their full events calendar, head to cherryvalleylib.org.