Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

We’re a little less than halfway to Christmas and Chevy Chase is already planning for it! Chevy is planning on being a part of this year’s Christmas Con in New Jersey from December 8-10. In the music world, Olivia Rodrigo has officially announced her second album. It is called ‘Guts’ and it is being released on September 8. Finally, Eric McCormack and Sean Hayes revealed on their ‘Just Jack and Will’ podcast that the show was originally supposed to have a 5th main character. The character was cut two days into filming by the director. Check out these stories on our Instagram at GoodDayStateline.