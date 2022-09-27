Rockford Ill. (WTVO)—

The sitcom ‘Call Me Kat’ is revving up for another season on FOX and one of the stars Cheyenne Jackson is telling us all we need to know to prep for this week’s premiere. ‘Call Me Kat’ follows a single woman in her 30’s named Kat as she leaves her job as a college professor to run a café. Cheyenne is most excited about how much each characters’ story gets the chance to develop in season three. He points out that all the characters are dealing with real life issues from babies to careers this season, including his character Max, who gets to show off his singing and songwriting skills. You can catch the premiere this Thursday night on FOX39.