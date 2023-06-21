Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

There are some big purchases we make in life and it’s important to feel confident in where we get our loans. Mortgage loan officer for First Northern Credit Union Lindsey Swanson is sharing the importance of getting preapproved and reaching out to multiple lenders before deciding on one. Lindsey says that there are many different types of loans so it’s important to find a loan that will work for you. First Northern Credit Union encourages everyone to speak to multiple lenders, but they believe that are a fantastic option for those seeking a loan. They are a not-for-profit made up of volunteer members and they want everyone to have the best chance at striving financially. They are based in Northern Illinois, so they understand the community that they serve. Whether you need a mortgage, auto loan, or grant, First Northern Credit Union can get you on your way. To learn more about the resources First Northern Credit Union has to offer, head to fncu.com.