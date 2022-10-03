Rockford Ill. (WTVO)—

Sometimes life gets hectic and crazy, and we feel that we just don’t have the time to make a good meal for our families. Lauren Van Liew joins us with tips on how to make easy but delicious meals. Most of us already have peanut butter in the kitchen and Lauren shows up how a simple ingredient like peanut butter can be the star of an entire meal. Children and adults don’t get all the nutrients they need in the day and Lauren is showing off how adding peanut butter into the mix can help us eat more nutrient dense food. From peanut butter pie to a Thai peanut butter pizza, Lauren has a ton of ideas. Lauren also loves to use Zatarains rice mixes into her meals for a great savory taste that the whole family can enjoy.