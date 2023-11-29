Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

There are so many things to love about the holiday season but one of the biggest things is the holiday music. Chris Ruggiero is with us tonight to talk about his upcoming performances at the Belfry Music Theatre along with his recent Christmas album. Chris describes himself as an ‘old soul’ and that is why he feels so drawn to the old school rock and roll style of music. He’s excited to be performing at the Belfry Music Theatre to sing some of his favorite classic Christmas songs. Chris got into music a few years ago before the pandemic and he chose a more classic style of music because he believes that songs like that are timeless, and he loves songs that tell a good story. Last year, he released a Christmas album with one of his favorite people Darlene Love called ‘Christmas with Chris Ruggeiro.’ Tonight is his very first Christmas show of this tour, and he couldn’t be more ecstatic. One of Chris’ favorite things to do during the holidays besides singing is spending time with his family. His family has a delicious meatball recipe that he was happy to share with us. To keep up with Chris and his music, check out his website at chrisruggierosings.com.

Sponsored By Chris Ruggiero