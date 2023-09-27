Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Christ United Methodist Church is so excited for their Tender Loving Crafts sale happening next weekend! Rev. Caleb Hong and Karla Hardman are with us tonight to share all the details for the event. The Tender Loving Crafts Sale is happening on Saturday, October 7 from 9:00am-3:00pm. There will be a variety of handmade crafts, quilts, and more. There will also be homemade bake sale items and treats. All the proceeds from the event will go to Christ United Methodist Church missions that will focus on women and children locally and nationally. You can visit Christ United Methodist Church at 4509 Highcrest Road, Rockford Il. You can also check out their website at christumc.cc.