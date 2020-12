We take a trip to Summerfield Zoo’s Christmas Town to talk with Rick about their reindeer flight school. We get to meet some of the baby reindeer too! It may be cold but some of the animals at Summerfield love the cold! Stop by to see the reindeer, foxes, wolves, and the cougars too. Christmas Town is open this week until Dec. 23rd from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For tickets and more info, head to summerfieldfarmandzoo.com.