Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

We all know Christy Carlson Romano from her iconic roles on Disney or her podcasts but tonight she is sharing some amazing snack tips that we can use this holiday season. Christy loves using Bumble Bee seafood because it is easy and convenient. She even used the Lemon Pepper protein pack to make a pasta salad that she called the ‘Kim Possi-Bowl.’ To learn more about Bumble Bee Tuna, check out their website at bumblebee.com.