It seems like everything is rising in costs these days, including insurance rates. Chuck Harkness from Harkness Insurance has been working in the insurance industry for about 30 years and he is breaking down the cost of insurance and why they are the way that they are. He says that in the last 2-3 years insurance costs have skyrocketed for homes and cars. One reason for the increase is because of storms. There were a lot of homes and cars that were damaged by the storms this year, so insurance rates went up to compensate. He does have some ways that could help people with the rising prices. One thing he suggests is to change your deductible. He says that not everyone wants to change their deductible, but it is one of the few things that people can do. He also suggests keeping a strong credit score and driving record. You can visit Harkness Insurance Agency at 5301 E State St #101 Rockford, Il. For a quote or review, you can check them out at harknessins.com.

