Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Circle of Wellness is celebrating their 15-year anniversary and they want to celebrate with everyone! This Saturday they are hosting the Wellness in the Park event. It will be located at 1820 Windsor Rd, Loves Park, IL from 9:00am-4:00pm. It is jam packed with a ton of cool activities such as free service demos, vendors of all kinds, face painting, food, giveaways, and more! The ribbon cutting is at 2:00pm and admission is free for everyone. Laser technician Audrey Weber gives Michelle a micro needling treatment that is meant to be amazing for the skin! To learn more about Circle of Wellness and the many services they offer, please visit circleofwellnessrockford.com.