Rockford Ill. (WTVO)—

We’re continuing our Holiday Gift Guide and tonight we’re talking about a very exciting fundraiser with Golden Apple Foundation. Jennifer Stark, the executive director of Golden Apple Foundation is talking to us about this awesome way to support local restaurants with City Tins. City Tins has 23 coaster gift cards that includes 20 restaurants and 3 boutiques. The coasters for the restaurants provide $5 off takeout or $10 off dine-in on tabs of at least $25. The boutique coasters offer $10 off a minimum purchase of $25.

The featured restaurants are Alchemy At Aldeen, Backyard Grill (Loves Park), Fozzy’s, Franchesco’s Ristorante, Garrett’s Restaurant & Bar, Greenfire Restaurant, Bar & Bakery, Jax Pub, Joe’s Casa Di Amici, Josef Barbados, Korean BBQ, Los Cocos Locos of Alvarez Mexican Restaurant, Lucha Cantina, Neds Diner, Omakase Rockford, Oscar’s Pub & Grill, The Pomodoro, Prime, Rock-Pho’d, Sam’s Ristorante and Sisters Thai Café. The featured boutiques are Porch Inc, Roxy Carmichael, and Lallygag Boutique. Each tin is valued at $230 but only costs $30. To purchase head to 2023 Rockford City Tins.