Classes Are Still in Session at RVC

Students and teachers have had to adjust to this online learning environment. Classes at Rock Valley College are still in session, and registration for summer and fall have begun! Dave tells us how this adjustment to online learning has affected the school, and how to sign up for summer and fall classes. Summer registration is open now until May 14th (Session I) or June 10th (Session II), and include online classes only. Fall registration is open from now until August 13th and includes all online and in-person classes. To view the course catalog or register, please visit rockvalleycollege.edu.