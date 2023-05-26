Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Sometimes we want to branch out and try a new hobby, but we aren’t sure we would like it. Cleta’s Stay and Sew offers free sewing lessons allowing those who want to try it to do it without risk. Cleta Berryhill is the owner of Cleta’s Stay and Sew and she tells Taminique that sewing and making quilts is her passion and she’s happy to share that with others. She decided to make the lessons free when her brother died of cancer, and he told her to do something with her passion. Taminique had such a great time learning from Cleta and getting to rock an amazing jacket.