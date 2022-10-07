Rockford Ill. (WTVO)—

When it comes to finding clothes that we can feel good about wearing, it can be difficult to balance sustainability with comfort. Louise Vongerichten Ulukaya, founder of Mon Coeur set out to make that balance for children’s clothes. Louise founded Mon Coeur because she saw the lack of sustainable clothing for children and wanted to make a difference. Everything in her catalog is made of recycled materials like paper, plastic, and fishnets. She also didn’t want to compromise style or comfort with her clothes so she prioritized making soft and playful clothes that any kid can wear. To check out these comfortable and sustainable clothes head to moncoeur.com