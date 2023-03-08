Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Today is International Women’s Day and we’re so excited to be celebrating with Collins Aerospace. Andrea Wilkinson is sharing why she believes it’s important to get young girls involved with STEM. She says that Collins Aerospace prioritizes in recruiting young girls since it is a very male dominated field. Collins even goes to local schools to show girls STEM exhibits to get them interested in STEM. For more information about Collins Aerospace, please head to collinsaerospace.com.