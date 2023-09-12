Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Pickleball is growing so fast, and we can hardly keep up, but luckily Victory is setting up an awesome indoor pickleball arena right in Loves Park! Owner of Victory Pickleball, Tim Ancona says that the location is very special to him. It has been around for 50 years, it’s where he had his first job, and even where he met his wife. That is why they decided to keep the name Victory when turning it into a pickleball arena. Tim says that Victory will be the largest indoor pickleball arena in Illinois and the third largest in the Midwest. Pickleball is just one of the attractions to Victory. There is also going to be a 30-tap beer, wine, and spirits wall along with a full menu grill. For games they will have pool, foosball, cornhole, and ping pong. For those who aren’t ready to play pickleball but want to watch others play there is a fabulous hang out area that overlooks the pickleball courts. Victory’s grand opening is happening this weekend where visitors can come in and for just $10, they can play pickleball all day without court reservations. They will also be offering free intro to pickleball classes which will be great for those who maybe haven’t even heard of pickleball, but they want to get involved. To get more information, you can check out their website at victorypb.com or you can visit them at 7003 N Alpine Rd, Loves Park Il.

