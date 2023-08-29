Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Football season is here and you’re going to need something to do during those commercial breaks. We’ve got a great way to make the commercial breaks fly by and stay fit. All you need to do is make a list of exercises like squats, jumping jacks, lunges, or push-ups and assign them to different types of commercials. For example, every time a car commercial comes on you can do jumping jacks for the entire commercial and then when a beer commercial comes on you can do squats for the entirety of the commercial. It’s an awesome game to have fun and challenge your friends and family members. If you know of any social media trends you would like for us to try, send us an email at gds@fox39.com.