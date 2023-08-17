Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—-

News Director of the Rockford Register Star Corina Curry says that the Excalibur and Excelsior Awards have a deep history in the city of Rockford. She shares the awards started in the 70’s and they are meant to reward individuals and organizations for community service, leadership, and volunteerism. She believes that it is important to highlight these important people and groups in our community. Engagement Director for Community Foundation of Northern Illinois Jennifer Smith reveals that in addition to the Excalibur and Excelsior Awards, they are also awarding four Community Champion awards. They are looking for one winner from Boone, Ogle, Stephenson, and Winnebago counties. Nominations for the awards are open now! If you know someone that you think deserves the award, you can head to cfnil.org until October 2 to nominate them now.

