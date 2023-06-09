Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

The Community Foundation of Northern Illinois is dedicated to helping local non-profits and they are ready to open this year’s grant application. The application opens this month on June 20 and closes on August 15. These grants can be a lifesaver for non-profits, so they are encouraged to apply early. We’re also making cheesy garlic bread for Air Fry Day! Check out our recipe below.

Ingredients

  • Mini tortillas
  • Butter
  • Garlic powder
  • Oregano
  • Mozzarella cheese

Directions

  • Butter both tortillas
  • Sprinkle with cheese and spices
  • Place one on top of the other
  • Bake for 5 minutes at 375 degrees