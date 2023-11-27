Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

If you’re feeling a little uninspired by holiday shopping right now, then you’ve got to check out Womanspace’s There’s Something About Merry Artisan Market.

The There’s Something About Merry Artisan Market is going to be a big four-day event happening through December 7- December 10 at Womanspace. There will be over 40 vendors with handmade items, jewelry, art, pottery and more. There will also be complimentary treats and refreshments like cookies, hot chocolate, and coffee.

Marketing and Development Director Liz Hiemstra is excited to introduce their first raffle. They are raffling off a beautiful Coach purse valued at $250 with $500 cash. Raffle tickets will be $5 each or 5 for $20. They become available on December 1, and you can learn more by heading to their website at womanspace-rockford.org.

Sponsored By Womanspace