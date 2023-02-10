Rockford Ill. (WTVO)—

Our last stop on the search for the Stateline’s Best Sweets is Cookies By Design. Tasha Terviel from Cookies by Design is always making such creative and artistic cookies that are made from scratch and baked fresh daily. Right now they have a Valentine’s Day cookie bar that is stuffed with Valentine’s themed cookies. Tasha is having us try the ‘Everything but the kitchen sink’ cookie that includes potato chips chocolate, pretzels, and more. If you think that Cookies By Design has what it takes to win Stateline’s Best Sweets you can vote once an hour, every hour on each device until 12pm February 14th here.