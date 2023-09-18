Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—-

One of our favorite parts about fall are all the delicious fall treats we get to eat! At Cookies By Design, delicious treats are Tasha Terviel’s specialty. If you’re planning any fall or Halloween parties this season, Tasha recommends ordering the cookies about a week before so that everything can be prepared just right. Tasha made custom shuffleboard cookies so that her and Michelle could face off in a sugar shuffleboard challenge. Something super exciting going on at Cookies By Design is the chance to win free cookies for a year. The contest will start on Facebook on October, and they will be giving away a dozen free gourmets for a year. The winner gets to pick the gourmets they want so stay tuned to their Facebook page to hear more! Tasha is ecstatic about the fall cookies they’re offering. Starting off she has the pumpkin and white pumpkin cookies along with oatmeal caramel apple cookies. There are also the campfire bars which Tasha says has a s’mores taste to them. She is also showing off the whoppi pies which are oatmeal cookies with cinnamon frosting along with her delicious brown sugar cookies. To taste all these lovely cookies for yourself, you can visit Cookies By Design at 6415 E Riverside Blvd, Rockford Il or you can check out their website cookiesbydesign.com.

Sponsored By Cookies By Design