Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

It is that time of year to be lounging by the pool and Massbach Ridge Winery has the perfect wine to sip on all summer. It is called Cool Breeze and it is a white sangria full of citrus flavors, lime, and apricots. They suggest adding frozen strawberries for a great summer flavor. To get any of our Wine Wednesday Wines, head to massbachridge.com. Or you can visit them at 8837 S Massbach Rd in Elizabeth Il.