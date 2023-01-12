Rockford Ill. (WTVO)—

You all voted for the Stateline’s Best Soup and it’s time to announce Fritz’s Wooden Nickel as the winner! Owner Timothy Tice is celebrating with his winning chicken noodle soup and cosmopolitans on Spirit Day. Timothy says he had no idea that he was going to win, and he was shocked about the amount of support he received. If you want to try the Stateline’s Best Soup you can find Fritz’s Wooden Nickel at 208 N Walnut St, Stillman Valley. Spirit Day is sponsored by Rush Creek Distilling where fine spirits are served and sold located at 1501 W Diggins St, Harvard.