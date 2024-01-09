Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Kentucky native country star Hannah Ellis has been writing songs for other people for years, but she is finally ready to release her debut album. The album is called ‘That Girl’ and it releases this Friday, January 12. Hannah shares that she is very excited but also nervous about releasing the album. She really wanted to kick this year off by releasing the album so that she can spend the rest of this year promoting it. One of Hannah’s favorite songs on the album is a song called ‘Too Much and Not Enough.’ She loves the song because of how vulnerable and personal it is. Hannah has a ton of musical influences as well as writing influences. For more information on Hannah, check out her website at hannahellismusic.com.