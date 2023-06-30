Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

The 4th of July is so close that we can practically taste it and CARNIVOROUS host Courtney Rada is helping us make sure that taste is amazing. Courtney is sharing ways to add a twist to some classic grilling dishes and drinks.

One ingredient that she thinks takes every dish to the next level is peanut butter. For example, she shows us how a regular coleslaw can easily become an exciting Asian Peanut Slaw and how you can take peanut butter to the grill with the peanut butter burger.

For drinks, she is showing off some brand-new flavors from Stella Rosa. The star of the show for Courtney is the Pineapple and Chili Stella Rosa wine. She says that this wine is great for a backyard barbecue because it is the perfect blend of sweet and spicy.

To learn more about everything Courtney Rada is sharing, please visit tipsontv.com.